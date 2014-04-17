Recently published research from Canadean, "Consumer Trends Analysis: Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the Spanish Dairy Food Market", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the Spanish Dairy Food Market provides an overview of the market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. The report highlights innovative new product development that effectively targets the most pertinent consumer need states, and offers strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.
Key Findings
- Age-specific dairy products are a growing phenomenon in the Spanish Dairy market that support health concerns of different age groups
- Hectic lives leading to time-scarcity will continue to influence the Dairy Food consumption in Spain
- Consumption of Dairy products among Spaniards was driven by pursuit of pleasure and Indulgence
- High quality Dairy products that give good health benefits will continue to have an influence on consumption behavior.
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Synopsis
Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the Spanish Dairy Food Market identifies the key demographic groups driving consumption, and what motivates their consumption. The report uses a unique method of quantifying consumer trends to highlight the degree of influence they have on consumption within the category. The report also identifies the most important trends within the market and shows whether beliefs over what influences consumer behavior within the category are accurate.
Get access to:
- Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the Spanish market. The figures showcase the number of times consumers of specific ages and genders consume Dairy, as well as identifying whether these demographic groups "over" consume in the category (i.e. they account for a higher proportion of occasions than the proportion of society they represent overall).
- Market value and volumes over 2008-2018 for Spain and nine other countries to give a global context.
- The degree of influence that the 20 key consumer trends identified by Canadean have on Dairy consumption volumes, with granular analysis on the extent that degree of influences varies between gender and age group.
- Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the needs of will evolve in the short-to-medium term future.
- Examples of international and Spanish-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs.
Reasons to Get This Report
This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of Spanish Dairy consumers. This is based on Canadean's unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Dairy sector. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Actimel, Agropur, Alpro, Alpura Dairy, Bertolli, Boulder Brands, Inc, CAPSA, Cathedral City, Clover, Danone, Carrefour, Fairtrade, Flora Pro.Activ, Frush, Garcia Baquero, The Hain Celestial, Happy Family, Kaiku, Lifeway Foods, Inc, Linwoods, Luvo, Pascual, Puleva, Santa Gadea, Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Environment, Sugarloaf, Tesco, Yakult
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