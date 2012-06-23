Recently Released Market Study: Consumer Trends in the Fish & Seafood Market in Spain

New Food research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2012 -- Marketers in the Fish & Seafood market in Spain face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting is to know just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Fish & Seafood market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Most Fish & Seafood categories are already well established in Spain, and outside of population trends the opportunities for volume growth appear limited, unless innovations can find areas of latent demand. Instead the Fish & Seafood industry should seek to find ways of offering greater value to Spanish consumers in order to drive value growth. However, this will be difficult given the weak state of the Spanish economy and its low consumer confidence.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
Private Label products have a significant share of the Fish & Seafood market in Spain across all categories. The level of penetration is about 25% in all but Dried Fish where it is closer to 75%. In the remaining categories there are one or two main brands and the rest of the market is fragmented so there is room for Private Label to grow further. Marketers of national brands need to maintain their focus in order to avoid becoming a target for Private Label competition.
Fresh Fish & Seafood has the largest share of the Fish & Seafood market in Spain; with the exception of the much smaller Frozen and Dried Fish markets the remaining categories have slightly smaller but similar shares. Any changes in consumption rates in these larger markets will have a significant effect on market values and shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Auchan, Carrefour, Schwarz Group
