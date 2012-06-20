Recently Released Market Study: Consumer Trends in the Soup Market in Germany

Recently published research from Canadean, "Consumer Trends in the Soup Market in Germany", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Marketers in the Soup market in Germany face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting are to know just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and to be able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Soup market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Low consumer confidence in Germany has affected consumption of most CPG products, including Soup. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by increased price competition. However, the improving economy may tempt consumers who reduced their consumption while times were tough back to brands. This makes it essential to know where the pockets of growth may be and the trends which shape its consumption patterns.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
Almost two-thirds of the retail volume market for Soup is represented by just three retailers in Germany. The remaining third of the market is fairly fragmented. This indicates that manufacturers and producers have relatively low bargaining power with German retailers.
A relatively high proportion of Soup consumers in Germany state that their consumption is influenced by behavioral trends such as Busy Lives and Better Value for Money, however, a much smaller proportion of the actual market is directly affected by these trends. Overall this means that trend influence is limited and marketers must be alert to the potential of acting on trends which don't have a significant influence on final consumption.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aldi, Edeka, Globus, Metro Group, Norma, Rewe Group, Schwarz Group, Tengelmann, Aldi, Bartels-Langness, Coop (DE), Edeka, Globus, Metro Group, Norma, Rewe Group, Schwarz Group, Tengelmann
