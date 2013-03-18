Recently Released Market Study: Contact Lenses in Russia

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Due to the positive development of the economy, consumers began to spend more money on their health. Soft contact lenses (daily disposable lenses, weekly/monthly disposable lenses) experienced notable growth in volume and value terms as more consumers came to trust contact lenses, after a period of concern about their safety. Large international companies and their Russian distributors leveraged this trend to increase their presence and enlarge their product ranges. New models of contact lenses...
Euromonitor International's Contact Lenses in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Daily Disposable Lenses, Extended Wear Lenses, Traditional Lenses, Weekly/Monthly Disposable Lenses.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Contact Lenses market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
