Recently Released Market Study: Contact Lenses in the US

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- In May 2013, Bausch & Lomb was bought out by Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Canada's largest drug maker. Valeant will acquire the number four player within the US contact lenses market with nearly 10% market value share. The acquisition comes at a time when Bausch & Lomb is struggling to stay afloat and maintain its market share. Valeant hopes to profit from the growing contact lens solution market, which is being bolstered by an ageing population and growing numbers of contact lens wearers.
Euromonitor International's Contact Lenses in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Daily Disposable Lenses, Extended Wear Lenses, Traditional Lenses, Weekly/Monthly Disposable Lenses.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Contact Lenses market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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