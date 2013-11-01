Recently Released Market Study: Costa Rica in 2030: The Future Demographic

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Costa Rica in 2030: The Future Demographic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- In 2030, the population of Costa Rica will reach 5.8 million, an increase of 19.9% from 2012. The rate of population growth is set to decelerate between 2012 and 2030 due to declining fertility and birth rates. The proportion of the female population that is of childbearing age will also fall. The biggest city is San Jose and will remain so in 2030. 9.1% of all urban population lived in San Jose in 2012, but this will fall to 5.8% in 2030.
Euromonitor International's Future Demographic reports provide in-depth data and analysis of population changes in 85 countries, 7 regions and a world overview. The reports offer long-term demographic forecasts to 2030, and include breakdowns of population by age and sex, vital statistics and major cities. The series provides insight into demographic trends which will shape consumer segmentation and markets in the future
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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- Get a detailed picture of the Future Demographics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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