Recently Released Market Study: Cote d'Ivoire Business Forecast Report Q2 2013

New Country Reports research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Core Views
After reaching 8.4% in 2012, economic growth in Cote d'Ivoire will average 7.6% between 2013 and 2017. Real GDP growth in 2013 will fall to 7.5% on account of base effects, and then subsequently trend upwards as the economy recovers from its 2010-2011 crisis.
Rising government revenue and debt forgiveness will fuel a surge in investment spending, which will help to improve Cote d'Ivoire's large infrastructure deficit.
While we do not believe that the government of President Alassane Ouattara faces an serious threat to its ability to govern, political tension will remain high over the duration of our forecast period.
Major Forecast Changes
Evidence that economic reforms are having an effect and the announcement of a major aid grant from France have caused us to upwardly revise our economic growth forecasts for 2013 to 7.5%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
New data from our Commodities Team have led us to increase our current account forecasts for 2013 to 3.3% of GDP.
Key Risks To Outlook
Upside Risks: Offshore oil reserves could significantly boost Cote d'Ivoire's oil production.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hungary Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Canada Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Iran Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Brazil Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Ireland Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Switzerland Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Philippines Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Lithuania Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- United States Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Finland Business Forecast Report Q2 2013