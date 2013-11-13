Recently Released Market Study: Country Analysis Report: New Zealand, in-Depth PESTLE Insights

Fast Market Research recommends "Country Analysis Report: New Zealand, In-depth PESTLE Insights" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Introduction
The country has a resilient banking sector that weathered the global financial crisis well. As of January 2013, there were 22 registered banks in the country. Australian banks have a major involvement in New Zealand, with close to one fifth of the banks being Australian, including the four largest by assets
Features and benefits
- Understand how New Zealand can be used to plan business investments or market entry through a holistic view of the country.
- Gain an understanding of the political situation in New Zealand, including key figures in the country and governance indicators.
- Understand demographics in New Zealand through analysis of income distribution and the rural-urban split, as well as healthcare and education.
Highlights
The PESTLE analysis of New Zealand identifies issues that affect the country's performance using the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) framework.
The political landscape section discusses the evolution of the political scenario in New Zealand, as well as the country's economic, social, foreign, and defense policies. The section also discusses the country's performance according to World Bank Governance Indicators.
The economic landscape section outlines the evolution of New Zealand's economy, as well as the country's performance in terms of GDP growth, composition by sector (agriculture, industry, and services), fiscal situation, international investment position, monetary situation, credit disbursement, banking sector, and employment.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Your key questions answered
- How does New Zealand perform in terms of technology-intensive sectors like telecoms and IT, patents, and R&D expenditure trends?
- What is the legal structure in New Zealand and are the laws conducive to investment?
- How does New Zealand perform in terms of environmental indicators and its environmental policies?
- How does New Zealand perform in terms of healthcare, income distribution, and education?
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