New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Germany". The report is an essential source of information and analysis regarding the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in Germany. It identifies key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape, and the healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, it provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In 2012, Germany's population was approximately 82 million. Its pharmaceutical market was valued at $51.5 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach approximately $65.6 billion by 2020, increasing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. The medical device market was worth approximately $22.1 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach approximately $32.6 billion by 2020, growing at a projected CAGR of 5%.
Scope
The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in Germany, and includes -
- An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers
- Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market, namely Pfizer, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK); and medical device market, namely Siemens Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen and Medtronic.
- An insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, including details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies, and approval processes for new drugs
- Detailed analysis of the political and economic environment, including economic indicators, demographics, and the country's healthcare infrastructure and expenditure
- An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the healthcare market
Reasons to Get This Report
This report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the German healthcare market
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical market segments, and companies likely to impact the German healthcare market in the future
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and analyzing the performance of various competitors
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