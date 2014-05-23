New Healthcare research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its latest report, "CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Philippines". The report is an essential source of information and analysis regarding the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in the Philippines. It identifies key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure in the country. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. This resource has been produced using data and information from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The population of the Philippines amounted to approximately 99.2 million in 2013, making it the 12th most populated country in the world. Population growth has primarily been due to a high birth rate and rising life expectancy. An increased elderly population is however a matter of concern for policy planners. The value of the pharmaceutical market in the country amounted to $4.3 billion in 2013, and it is expected to increase at a CAGR of 9.4% to reach approximately $8 billion in 2020.
The positive trend in the healthcare market of the Philippines can be attributed primarily to the following factors -
- Generic substitution in both the public and private sectors, which has been a driver for the manufacture of generic drugs
- Increased expenditure on medicines by Local Government Units (LGUs)
- Government initiatives for the prevention and management of chronic diseases
- An improved and updated regulatory environment
Scope
This report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in the Philippines, including the following -
- An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers
- Profiles and SWOT analyses for major players in the pharmaceutical market (United Laboratories, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Merck)
- An insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, including details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies, and approval processes for new drugs and medical devices
- Detailed analysis of the political and economic environment, covering economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure, and healthcare expenditure
- An overview of the opportunities for and challenges facing growth in the healthcare market
Reasons to Get This Report
This report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -
- Develop business strategies based on a sound understanding of the trends shaping and driving the healthcare market in the Philippines
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