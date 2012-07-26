Recently Released Market Study: Craft Beer Production in the Us

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Craft Beer Production in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- Interest brewing: Increasing popularity will continue to drive revenue for craft beer brewers
Craft beer and microbrewery operations are kept small in order to maintain a focus on quality. Because of their small size, though, they do not have the ability to negotiate larger supply or distribution contracts, forcing such breweries to charge higher prices. Despite this fact, craft beers, microbrews, brewpubs and gastropubs have all been growing in popularity among US beer drinkers. This trend has been driving demand for the industry's products in recent years.This industry includes microbreweries and brewpubs that produce beer for resale or consumption on premises. As defined by the American Brewers Association (ABA), a microbrewery produces up to 6 million barrels (186,000,000 US gallons) of beer a year. Brewpubs brew and sell beer on their premises as well as prepare and serve food. A brewpub may also be considered a microbrewery if production has a significant distribution beyond the premises (75.0% based on the ABA's definition).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Boston Beer Company, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Beer in Sweden
- Beer in New Zealand
- Beer in Taiwan
- Beer in Belarus
- Beer in Canada
- Beer in Germany
- Beer in the Us
- Beer in Brazil
- Beer in Colombia
- Beer in Austria