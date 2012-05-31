Recently Released Market Study: Credit Cards in the United Arab Emirates

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Credit Cards in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- Islamic law prohibits usury and the charging or payment of interest, with credit cards theoretically thus being outlawed in the country. However, the review period saw the ongoing emergence of Sharia-compliant credit cards. These cards operate in a number of different ways but most frequently through the bank purchasing the item that the cardholder wishes to buy and then selling it back to the cardholder at a higher price, with this price then repaid in instalments. Other cards require the...
Euromonitor International's Credit Card Transactions in United Arab Emirates report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
