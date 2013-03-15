Recently Released Market Study: Czech Republic Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Czech Republic Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- BMI View: The recent measures proposed by the Czech Republic's Ministry of Health will, in all likelihood, negatively affect the Czech pharmaceutical market. The introduction of reimbursement ceilings, blind bidding auctions and preferential prescribing will squeeze drugmakers' margins and shift some of the burden of healthcare spending onto the private sector. The outcome of similar measures in Hungary and Poland strongly supports our view that the business environment for drugmakers will worsen if these proposals are adopted. It is patients who, ultimately, will suffer.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: CZK80.71bn (US$4.56bn) in 2011 to CZK79.76bn (US$4.2bn) in 2012; - 1.2% in local currency terms and -7.1% in US dollar terms.
- Healthcare: CZK298.49bn (US$16.88bn) in 2011 to CZK297.87bn (US$15.831bn) in 2012; +0.4% in local currency terms and -8.4% in US dollar terms.
- Medical Devices: CZK26.51n (US$1.50bn) in 2011 to CZK26.91bn (US$1.43bn) in 2012; +1.5% in local currency terms and -4.6% in US dollar terms. Forecast moderately down due to macroeconomic factors.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Rating: The Czech Republic retains its leading position in the CEE RRRs in Q113, after displacing Poland in our Q412 assessment. Despite leading in our regional RRR table, the outlook for growth for the Czech pharmaceutical market is not particularly robust, as a result of pricing pressure, impeded market entry and increasing generic substitution. An increase in VAT and a stringent reference pricing system have affected sales and hit manufacturers' margins respectively.
Key Trends And Developments
- In November 02012, a new centre for research in biotechnology and biomedicine officially started operations near Prague, Czech Republic. The Biotechnology and Biomedicine Centre of the Academy of Sciences and Charles University in Vestec (BIOCEV), whose research complex is expected to be constructed by 2014, started its first project on functional genomics. BIOCEV is seeking researchers from abroad to participate in the project and is anticipated to involve 600 people for its full operations. BIOCEV receives most of its CZK2.8bn (US$144.7mn) budget from EU funds, with the rest coming from the state budget. The scientific centre is a joint initiative by the Czech Academy of Science and Prague's Charles University.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Slovenia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Serbia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Puerto Rico Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Nigeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Sweden Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Bulgaria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends in Pharmaceuticals - Q1 2011
- Lithuania Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Egypt Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Morocco Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013