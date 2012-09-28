Recently Released Market Study: Czech Republic Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012

New Healthcare research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- BMI View: Despite the release of moderately improved data for Czech drug expenditure in 2011, our weak short-term outlook for the market continues. A drug price eroding policy introduced from the start of this year is set to be the main reason for 2012's minor contraction. The government will continue with measures designed to tighten public expenditure across the board, while the challenging economic outlook will negatively affect the availability of private funding for medical products and services.
Headline Expenditure Projections
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Pharmaceuticals: CZK80.69bn (US$4.56bn) in 2011 to CZK79.39bn (US$4.30bn) in 2012; - 1.6% in local currency terms and -6.0% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly unchanged from our Q212 assessment.
- Healthcare: CZK298.26bn (US$16.86bn) in 2011 to CZK301.04bn (US$16.27bn) in 2012; +0.9% in local currency terms and -3.5% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly unchanged from our Q212 assessment.
- Medical Devices: CZK27.55bn (US$1.56bn) in 2011 to CZK28.14bn (US$1.52bn) in 2012; +2.1% in local currency terms and -2.4% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly in line with Q212.
Risk/Reward Rating: The Czech Republic retains second place in our Q312 RRRs and its score remains unchanged, continuing to reflect the arrival of contractionary drug policy that we have been monitoring since early 2011. The Czech pharmaceutical and healthcare market will be under intense pressure in 2012 from a combination of drug policy reforms and a weak economic outlook. The pharmaceutical market is expected to contract by 1.6%. The prospect of lower prices, impeded market entry and increased generic substitution are the major contributing factors to our worsening outlook. The key reforms are that since the start of 2012, maximum prices for medicines are determined by the average of the three lowest prices of reference in a basket of 21 EU countries; and that coverage of cheaper medicines under public health insurance has been removed.
Key Trends And Developments
- Following an update from BMI's primary source, the State Institute for Drug Control, which included revisions to previously issued quarterly 2011 data, we have amended our pharmaceutical expenditure growth figure for the Czech Republic to 0.14% annual growth in 2011. Previously, we reported a 1.0% contraction. We calculate that the Czech drug market was worth CZK80.69bn (US$4.56bn) in 2011 at final consumer prices and CZK58.93bn (US$3.33bn) at producer prices. Despite this upward revision, the new figure is hardly more encouraging than the last and it has not had a positive effect on our outlook for 2012. The number of defined daily doses reached 5,872mn in 2011, which was an increase of 1.01% yearon- year (y-o-y), though the number of units of medicine distributed in Czech Republic continues to fall, contracting for the fourth year running to 297mn, down from 304mn the year before.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- UniCredit Bank Czech Republic a.s. - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Advisory Profile
- Kuwait Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Lithuania Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Morocco Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- United Arab Emirates Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Romania Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DND) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Chile Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Singapore Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012
- Zimbabwe Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2012