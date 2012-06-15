Recently Released Market Study: Dark Fiber Network Operators

Fast Market Research recommends "Dark Fiber Network Operators" from IBISWorld, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- Dark side: Continued broadband use and renewed corporate profit will strengthen demand
Despite a marginal setback during the recession, the Dark Fiber Network Operators industry has maintained strong growth, due to growing broadband use. Expanding broadband connections and rebounding corporate profit will continue to support revenue growth in the next five years. Further, industry players are engaging in strategic acquisitions to gain a competitive edge.
This industry primarily leases unlit (unused) direct fiber-optic networks to third-party organizations. The industry excludes companies that primarily provide lit services and proprietary and traditional cable operators.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Quanta Services Inc., Zayo, AboveNet Inc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Home Automation & Control Systems Market By Products & Technologies
- Computer Network Equipment Manufacturing in China
- Market Opportunity: Next Generation Virtual Network Operators
- Network Operator Monetization Strategies: Leveraging New Sources of Revenue
- Ceramic Fiber Market by Type & Applications (Global Forecast to 2016)
- Travel and Tourism in South Korea, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Contactless Payments: Waving Cash Goodbye
- Sudan Telecommunications Report Q4 2011
- DISH Network Corporation - Strategy, SWOT, and Corporate Finance Report
- Rum in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide