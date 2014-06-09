Fast Market Research recommends "Debit and Credit Cards in South Africa (2014) - Market Sizes" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Debit and Credit Cards in South Africa by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers all credit & debit cards for consumer and commercial use. It excludes store/retail cards. Market volume is based on numbers of cards in circulation; market value is the total value of transactions. Market size for Debit and Credit Cards in South Africa is given in ZAR and card with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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Segmentation of this market
- Credit Cards
- Debit Cards
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Visa Inc., Mastercard Inc., American Express Company, Diners Club International Ltd., Others, The South African Reserve Bank, Bank for International Settlements (BIS)
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