Fast Market Research recommends "Debit Cards in Turkey" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- The use of debit cards remains relatively limited despite campaigns by BKM. Most people prefer credit cards to debit cards as they regard the former as an instrument for lending. Cash payments are also popular even for high value purchases, as sellers are more inclined to offer a discount for cash.
Euromonitor International's Debit Transactions in Turkey report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Debit Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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