Recently Released Market Study: December Monthly Deals Roundup - Packaging

Fast Market Research recommends "December Monthly Deals Roundup - Packaging" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- The report provides a review of M&A, capital-raising, partnering deals, and agreements entered into by packaging companies during December2012.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
Using this report, dealmakers will effectively gain an insight into deal activity during the month. Additionally, the report provides an overview of all the partnering, alliances, and M&A deals announced worldwide.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Monthly Report provides the reader with the top-line data necessary to quickly keep abreast of deal activity in the packaging market on a monthly basis.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in the packaging industry in December 2012 compared to November2012, and the trailing twelve month (TTM) average. This provides an insight into the inorganic growth strategies of companies in the industry and competitor tracking.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report provides detailed analysis of the private equity and venture capital activity in the packaging industry in December 2012 compared to November, and the TTM average. This provides an insight into the investment activity in the industry by financial investors.
The report provides detailed analysis of capital raising activity, including equity and debt offerings, in the packaging industry in December 2012 compared to November, and the TTM average. This provides an insight into the capital raising activity of companies in the industry, including fund raising trends from both equity and debt capital markets.
The report provides detailed analysis on strategic partnerships in the packaging industry in December 2012 compared to November, and the TTM average.
Key Highlights
BWAY Corporation, a company owned by Platinum Equity, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ropak Packaging, from LINPAC group, for approximately US$265 million. According to the agreement, BWAY will acquire Ropak through stock purchase. The company intends to finance the transaction by increasing the size of its existing term B loan; however, the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.
The demand for flexible packaging is still on the increase as these pack formats are light in weight, adaptable to innovation, and carry a lower carbon footprint. Ever increasing demand for this flexible packaging has prompted major companies to enter this market primarily through inorganic channels, as new capabilities would take time to be developed. This initially fuelled the consolidation drive in the global flexible packaging market.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- February Monthly Deals Roundup - Packaging
- June Monthly Deals Roundup - Packaging
- November Monthly Deals Roundup - Packaging
- October Monthly Deals Roundup - Packaging
- Annual Deal Report - Packaging
- Monthly Consumer and Packaged Goods Deals Roundup - November 2011
- December Monthly Deals Roundup - Consumer Packaged Goods
- December Monthly Deals Roundup - Defense
- December Monthly Deals Roundup - Foodservice
- December Monthly Deals Roundup - Defense