Recently Released Market Study: Defense Spending: Global Industry Almanac

New Defense market report from MarketLine: "Defense Spending: Global Industry Almanac"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Defense Spending: Global Industry Almanac is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Defense Spending industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States.
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global defense spending market grew by 2.7% in 2011 to reach a value of $1,540.7 billion.
In 2016, the global defense spending market is forecast to have a value of $1,694.8 billion, an increase of 10% since 2011.
The global defense spending market shrank by 0.2% in 2011 to reach a volume of 12,456.9 thousand personnel.
In 2016, the global defense spending market is forecast to have a volume of 11,709.6 thousand personnel, a decrease of 6% since 2011.
Personnel is the largest segment of the global defense spending market, accounting for 43.8% of the market's total value.
Americas accounts for 50.7% of the global defense spending market value.
