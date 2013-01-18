Recently Released Market Study: Deodorants in Colombia

Fast Market Research recommends "Deodorants in Colombia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- There was an ongoing increase in the variety of deodorants available on the Colombian market in 2011. Companies are finding that, while consumers are intrigued by the plethora of products available to them, the wide range of choices has a negative effect on consumer loyalty, as buyers frequently switch brands or presentations rather than demonstrate loyalty to a given product.
Euromonitor International's Deodorants in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Deodorant Creams, Deodorant Pumps, Deodorant Roll-Ons, Deodorant Sprays, Deodorant Sticks, Deodorant Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Deodorants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
