Recently Released Market Study: DiaPat GmbH - Product Pipeline Analysis.

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Diapat Gmbh (Diapat) is a diagnosis services provider. The company provides diagnosis of various diseases such as coronary artery disease, diabetic nephropathy, bladder cancer, chronic nephropathies, heart failure and vesicoureteral reflux. It specilaizes in the reliable detection of diseases at early stages and evaluation of therapy, enabling personalized medicine. The company's DiaPat technology based on the innovative coupling of capillary electrophoresis and mass spectrometry identifies up to 6,000 of the proteins and polypeptides. It conducts research and development activities in partnership with universities and institutes including Harvard University, Beatson Institute, NHFML University of Florida and Austin Health. Diapat is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the DiaPat GmbH portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
