Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Digestive Remedies in Portugal", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- The increasingly well-informed Portuguese population now prefers to change their eating and drinking habits when faced with digestive problems rather than adopting various preventive remedies in order to alleviate and indeed avoid digestion-related discomfort. The prevailing distrust in standard products and the generally gloomy economic environment in Portugal continued to have a negative impact on digestive remedies overall in 2013. However, recently introduced OTC categories in Portugal,...
Euromonitor International's Digestive Remedies in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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