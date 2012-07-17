Recently released market study: Digestive Remedies in Switzerland

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Digestive Remedies in Switzerland"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- The fairly new category of proton pump inhibitors increased in value by 4% in 2011 following the introduction of new brands including Omed Antacid by Sandoz Pharma AG, Omep Akut by Hexal AG and Antra by Bayer Vital GmbH. These brands joined existing brand Pantozol Control by Nycomed Pharma AG.
Euromonitor International's Digestive Remedies in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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