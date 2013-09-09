Recently Released Market Study: Dishwashers in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)

New Consumer Goods research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Dishwashers in South Korea by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers built-in and stand alone dishwashers. Market size is based on sales through all retail outlets including direct to consumer. Market size for Dishwashers in South Korea is given in unit with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Korea. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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