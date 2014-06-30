Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Dishwashing in Saudi Arabia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Consumers in Saudi Arabia became increasingly focused on eradicating bacteria towards the end of the review period, leading to the growing popularity of antibacterial hand dishwashing. This trend was partly linked to overcrowding in cities and many homes, with consumers keen to prevent the spread of germs. In addition, there were ongoing MERS-CoV outbreaks in Saudi Arabia towards the end of the review period, with one man notably dying from the virus in the country in June 2013. This further encouraged a shift towards antibacterial products. Henkel's Dac range proved most successful in antibacterial hand dishwashing towards the end of the review period thanks to strong advertising support and a promise to be gentle on hands.
Competitive Landscape
Modern Products Co led dishwashing throughout the review period and accounted for a strong 40% value share in 2013. This lead is solely due to the company representing Procter & Gamble's Fairy brand in hand dishwashing, in which it held a 56% value share in 2013. Fairy benefits from strong customer loyalty and ongoing advertising support, resulting in widespread consumer awareness.
Industry Prospects
There is expected to be an ongoing rise in the household penetration of dishwashers over the forecast period. This will reflect a shift towards smaller household sizes, which will in turn be driven by the increased availability of housing as a result of strong government investment in this area. However, dishwasher ownership will continue to be limited mainly to young high-income consumers in small households in urban areas. Even those that do own dishwashers are likely to also have domestic help, however, with dishwashers being used only infrequently.
Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
