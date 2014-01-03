New Pharmaceuticals research report from Current Partnering is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- The Distribution Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the distribution partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.
The report provides a detailed understand and analysis of how and why companies enter distribution deals.
The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensor offers a right to distribute the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure distribution deals whereby the products originator takes on a distribution partner in order to maximize a products presence in the marketplace.
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Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all distribution deals announced since 2009 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual distribution contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of distribution dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in distribution as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.
Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of distribution deals. The chapter includes numerous case studies to enable understanding of both pure distribution deals and multicomponent deals where distribution forms a part.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading distribution deals since 2009. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma and biobiotech, most active bigpharma and bigbiotech, and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott Japan, Abbott Laboratories, Abraxis BioScience, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Acceleron Pharma, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Adnexus Therapeutics, Adolor, AEterna Zentaris, Affymax, Agensys, Alfacell, Allergan, Ambit Biosciences, Amgen, Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Anesiva, Archemix, Ariad Pharmaceuticals, ArQule, Array Biopharma, ARYx Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Athersys, Atley Pharmaceuticals, Auriga Laboratories, Aventis, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Barrier Therapeutics, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, BioMerieux, Biovail, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cardiome Pharma, Celgene, Cell Genesys, Cepheid, ChemoCentryx, Cornerstone Biopharma, Cortex Pharmaceuticals, Critical Therapeutics, Cubist Pharmaceuticals, CV Therapeutics, Cypress Bioscience, Cytokinetics, Daiichi Sankyo, DepoMed, Dey Pharma, DoctorDirectory, DOR BioPharma, Dyax, Dynavax Technologies, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Facet Biotechnology, Forest Laboratories, Forest Pharmaceuticals, Galderma, Genentech, Genzyme, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, GTx, Hyperion Therapeutics, ImmunoGen, Immunomedics, Impax Laboratories, Incyte, Inspire Pharmaceuticals, InterMune, InVentiv Health, Ipsen, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, La Jolla Pharmaceutical, Macrogenics, MAP Pharmaceuticals, Maxygen, Medivation, Menarini, Merck and Co, Merck KGaA, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Metabasis Therapeutics, Micromet, MiddleBrook Pharmaceutical, Millennium, Mylan Laboratories, Nektar Therapeutics, Novartis, Novartis Consumer Health, Novo Nordisk, Nycomed, OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals, Optimer Pharmaceuticals, Orexigen Therapeutics, Ortho Biotech, Par Pharmaceutical, PDL BioPharma, Pfizer, PhotoMedex, Procter & Gamble, Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Rib-X Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi-Aventis, Sanofi-Pasteur, Sanofi, Santarus, Schering-Plough, Seattle Genetics, Serono, Sigma-Tau, Solvay, Somaxon Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Strativa Pharmaceuticals, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Synta Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceutical, TAP Pharmaceutical, Targacept, Tercica, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Tibotec, Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Ucyclyd Pharma, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Veracyte, Vernalis, Vical, Victory Pharma, Warner Chilcott, Watson Pharmaceuticals, Wyeth, Xenoport, Zogenix, ZymoGenetics
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