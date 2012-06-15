Recently Released Market Study: DIY, Home Improvement and Garden Centres in Germany

Fast Market Research recommends "DIY, Home Improvement and Garden Centres in Germany" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- Retail value sales of DIY, home improvement and garden centres increased for the third year in a row in Germany in 2011, this time by 1%. Therefore, the channel was able to grow during the global economic crisis and the subsequent recession in Germany (due to the cocooning trend, which meant that consumers spent more time at home, and became more aware of their surroundings), as well as after the end of the crisis and during the recovery phase, due to increased consumer confidence and higher...
Euromonitor International's DIY, Home Improvement and Garden Centres in Germany report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the DIY, Home Improvement and Garden Centres market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- DIY, Home Improvement and Garden Centres in Japan
- DIY, Home Improvement and Garden Centres in Romania
- Diy, Home Improvement and Garden Centres in Denmark
- DIY, Home Improvement and Garden Centres in the United Kingdom
- DIY, Home Improvement and Garden Centres in Turkey
- Diy, Home Improvement and Garden Centres in China
- DIY, Home Improvement and Garden Centres in Thailand
- DIY, Home Improvement and Garden Centres in Hungary
- DIY, Home Improvement and Garden Centres in Australia
- Diy, Home Improvement and Garden Centres in Peru