Recently Released Market Study: Dog Food in Hungary

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Because of significant average unit price increases and the adverse economic situation in Hungary, volume sales of dog food are expected to slow down further in 2012, although value growth is expected to increase. As such, unit price increases are set to remain the key factor driving value sales of dog food in Hungary during 2012 as the category is approaching maturity. The majority of Hungarians are still facing severe financial difficulties and, as such, more price-sensitive Hungarians are...
Euromonitor International's Dog Food in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dog Treats and Mixers, Dry Dog Food, Wet Dog Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dog Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Dog Food Market in Slovakia to 2014 (Dog care)
- Dog Food in Israel
- Dog Food in South Korea
- Dog Food in Russia
- Dog Food in Italy
- Dog Food in Romania
- Dog Food in Japan
- Dog Food in Norway
- Dog Food in Mexico
- Dog Food in the Philippines