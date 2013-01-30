Recently Released Market Study: Dried Processed Food in Finland

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Dried Processed Food in Finland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Dried processed food is expected to increase in volume by 1% and in value by 4% during 2012, with volume sales rising to 34,800 tonnes and value sales rising to EUR122 million. Volume growth in rice is set to remain low at 1% in 2012, whilst value sales are set to rise by 3%. At the same time, dessert mixes is expected to perform better during 2012, increasing in volume by 3% and in value by 5% as the convenience of dessert mixes continues to appeal to significant numbers of Finnish consumers. As...
Euromonitor International's Dried Processed Food in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dehydrated Soup, Dessert Mixes, Dried Pasta, Dried Ready Meals, Instant Noodles, Instant Soup, Plain Noodles, Rice.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dried Processed Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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