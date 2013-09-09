Recently Released Market Study: Ear Care in Romania

Fast Market Research recommends "Ear Care in Romania" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- The category is very small and OTC ear care products are very rare, except for ear cleaning products. Preventive ear care is a virtually unknown concept and advertising for these products is low to non-inexistent. Under these circumstances, the category is not expected to evolve much.
Euromonitor International's Ear Care in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ear Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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