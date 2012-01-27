Recently Released Market Study: East Europe Bottled Water Report 2011

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "East Europe Bottled Water Report 2011"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2012 -- An essential guide for soft drinks professionals worldwide, the East Europe Bottled Water Report forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.
Comprising of data tables and supporting text, the report provides information at a regional and country level. Data includes Bottled Water consumption (million litres & litres per capita) from 2005 to 2010, with forecasts to 2014. Percentage market shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2009 and 2010 actuals, plus forecasts for 2011). Leading companies' market shares for 2009 and 2010 are provided. A market valuation is provided for each country and, where applicable, new products in 2010 are identified. Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional drinks and private label.
Key Highlights
- 18 individual country profiles and a regional overview
- Historic and forecast consumption data by region and by country (2005-2010 actuals plus forecasts to 2014)
- Segmentation data by country (Carbonated vs Still / Table vs Mineral/Spring)
- Key packaging data (Material / Non-Refillable vs Refillable / Multi Serve vs Single Serve) by country
- Distribution (on- vs off-premise) splits by country
- Leading companies' % market shares
- 2010 market valuation by country
- Market commentary including current and emerging trends
- Data also available via Canadean Wisdom, our on-line global database which gives you the power to work with and manipulate our data AND Canadean Interactive Intelligence which enables the user to interact with the reports on-line. For further details on Wisdom and Interactive Intelligence please contact debra.richards@canadean.com / tel +44 1256 394224.
Scope
The report provides data on Bottled Water consumption from 2005 to 2010 and forecasts to 2014 at a regional and country level. The report also provides market shares for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution.
Reasons to get this Report
- Published by Canadean, this report is an essential guide for bottled water and soft drinks professionals worldwide
- This 165 page report includes a regional summary along with individual country profiles on 18 markets
- Compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers on-the-ground
- Canadean's in-depth methodology provides consistent, reliable data which has been researched and built from brand data upwards
