Recently Released Market Study: Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Egypt

New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Egypt"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- The months following the revolution have been clouded by political uncertainty, with bouts of violence and chaos that further damaged an already fragile economy. The indicators are grim. Egypt's main stock exchange index has fallen by 40% since the start of the year. Despite efforts by the central bank to support the currency, pressure on the Egyptian pound has already caused it to depreciate by 4% against the dollar.
Euromonitor International's Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Egypt report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
