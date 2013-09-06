Recently published research from GlobalData, "Emerging Market of Home Automation Technology: Recent Trends, Key drivers and Major Participants", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Consumers are increasingly aware of their power consumption patterns and are deploying more sophisticated technologies to decrease power consumption costs. Consumers can find out about their daily power consumption patterns through a number of display technologies present today. Energy efficiency has been made simpler to achieve with the help of technologies such as smart metering and Home Automation (HA) that provide utilities with information related to consumers' consumption patterns. Smart grids have served as a major contributor for the development of remote HA technology. HA enables home residents to take control of their entire home from anywhere inside the home or even from a remote location. The application of HA involves: lighting control sensors, security systems, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) and demand response. Recent technological advances and innovations have served as key factors for advancing the growth of the HA market. Other factors driving the growth of the HA market include: managing entertainment systems, maintaining climatic controls, the need for enhanced lighting automation and control, increased energy efficiency and increased security. Some of the major players of HA include: Control4 Corporation, Home Automation, Inc., AMX, Crestron Electronics, Inc, Schneider Electric SA and Vantage Controls, Inc. A number of projects related to HA are being undertaken worldwide and will be at the forefront of providing energy savings to consumers and utilities alike.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Various applications of Home Automation Systems.
- Factors leading to the growth of Home Automation Systems market.
- Key participants of Home Automation Systems.
- Projects and product launches with regards to installation of Home Automation Systems.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain insight into the trends witnessed in the Home Automation Systems.
- Comphrehend the factors leading to the growth of Home Automation Systems.
- Identify the demo Home Automation projects/pilot programs and global developments.
- Gain insight into the Global Home Automation Market.
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