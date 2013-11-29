Recently Released Market Study: Employment Services in Europe

Fast Market Research recommends "Employment Services in Europe" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Employment Services in Europe industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Europe employment services market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- For the purposes of this profile, the employment services market consists of two kinds of service. Temporary staffing is where agencies supply workers to clients on a temporary basis, the workers remaining employees of the agency. Search and placement is where agencies recruit workers on behalf of clients, with these workers going on to become employees of the client. The market value is the total turnover of agencies from provision of these services. Services such as employee leasing and independent contracting are not included.
- The European employment services market had total revenues of $145.7bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.1% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 0.5% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 4,343.3 thousand units in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.6% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $182.2bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the employment services market in Europe
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the employment services market in Europe
Leading company profiles reveal details of key employment services market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Europe employment services market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Europe economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Europe employment services market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Europe employment services market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Europe employment services market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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