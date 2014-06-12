Fast Market Research recommends "Environmental Protection Industry in China, 2014-2018" from CRI, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- The proportion of investment in environmental protection remains low in GDP though the amount keeps increasing in recent years. The amount of investment is expected to grow significantly in 2014. Fog and haze remain the serious problems though the indices of sulfur dioxide and oxides of nitrogen decline in waste gas treatment in China. China reinforced the waste gas treatment to an unprecedented level in 2013. The industry chain of denitration will benefit as the denitration construction reaches a new high in 2014. Sewage treatment industry will enjoy new development opportunities based on industrial features and policy focuses as policies are launched in 2014.
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Chinese government issues a series of policies to support the development of environmental protection industry in recent years. The industry of energy conservation and environmental protection will further develop due to the supportive policies in 2014-2018.
The waste gas treatment begins to take effect in China in recent years. The discharge amount of sulfur dioxide was 21.17 million tons in 2012, down by 4.52% YOY. Although it exhibits downward trend, the number is twice of the environment capacity and far higher than those in U.S. (10.36 million tons) and 27 European Union countries (5.68 million tons). The discharge amount of oxides of nitrogen declined from 24.04 million tons in 2011 to 23.38 million tons by 2.77%, including 70.93% of industrial emission and 27.38% of vehicle emission.
The State Council of China issued the Plan of Air Pollution Treatment on September 10, 2013. The Ministry of Environmental Protection of China signed the Letter of Responsibility for Air Pollution Prevention and Control with 6 local governments, including Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, and issued Implementation Rules of Air Pollution Prevention in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and the Surrounding Areas. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance of China invested CNY 5 billion to support the air pollution treatment in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and the surrounding areas. Implementation rules were issued by local governments, including the Key Missions of Clean Air Action Plan in Beijing in 2013-2017 published in September 2013, the 183 measures included in the Clean Air Action Plan in Shanghai published in October 2013, and the official implementation of Clean Air Action Plan in Tianjin in late October. The amendment draft of the Environmental Law mentioned to increase the financial investment in environmental protection. The Clean Air Act subject to air pollution is expected to be launched soon.
The policies on air pollution treatment provide financial support and reinforce the punishment for illegal actions. The fields related to waste gas treatment enjoy great development opportunities due to the supportive policies in China in 2014.
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