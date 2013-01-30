Recently Released Market Study: Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (Enzo Life Sciences) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Enzo Biochem, Inc. The company provides life science research reagents. Enzo Life Sciences also offers labeling and detection technologies throughout research and diagnostic fields. The company's product portfolio include fluorescent dyes, assay kits, small molecules, proteins, antibodies, proteins, peptides and other related compounds. It offers tools for life science researchers, which includes high content analysis, drug discovery, gene expression analysis, target identification/validation, nucleic acid detection and cellular analysis, among others. Enzo Life Sciences is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York, the US.
The company intends to expand its product portfolio as recently it launched Leading Light, a drug discovery screening platform.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
