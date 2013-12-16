Recently Released Market Study: EpiCast Report: Schizophrenia - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022

New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Schizophrenia is a chronic, severe, and disabling group of psychotic disorders characterized by fundamental disturbances of thinking such as hallucinations, delusions, disorganized communication, and reduced motivation. Schizophrenia affects men and women equally, and usually starts in young adulthood (between ages 16 and 30 years). Due to the chronic nature of the condition, schizophrenia requires lifelong treatment. Although treatment helps in relieving symptoms of schizophrenia to some extent, most people with the disorder have to cope with the symptoms throughout their lives.
Schizophrenia causes enormous burden on the patients and their families, as well as on society in the form of treatment expenses, loss of productivity, and disability. Because the onset of schizophrenia is usually in young adulthood, which is the most critical period of educational, occupational, and social development, the consequences often lead to lifelong disability with deterioration in functional capacity. Patients with schizophrenia also have increased physical morbidity and mortality compared with the population without a psychotic disorder.
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GlobalData's epidemiological forecast for diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the 7MM is supported by age- and sex-specific diagnosed prevalence of schizophrenia obtained from country-specific, population-based studies that are nationally representative of the entire population in the respective markets. Moreover, GlobalData epidemiologists selected studies that used uniform diagnostic criteria across markets defined by the World Health Organization's International Classification of Diseases 9th revision (ICD-9).
Scope
- The Schizophrenia EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global trends of schizophrenia in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). In addition, the report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia segmented by age and sex.
- The schizophrenia epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.
- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global schizophrenia market.
- Quantify patient populations in the global schizophrenia market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the sex and age groups that present the best opportunities for schizophrenia therapeutics in each of the markets covered.
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