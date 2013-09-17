New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "EpiCast Report: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology Forecast to 2022"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a chronic autoimmune disease of multifactorial origin that can affect any organ or organ systems, resulting in a broad spectrum of clinical manifestations ranging from dermatological involvement to multi-organ failure with episodes of relapses and remissions. The disease has unpredictable natural course and high rates of morbidity and death The incidence and prevalence of SLE varies globally and the variation is attributed to a combination of elements such as the characteristics of the population studied, sex, ethnicity, geographical locations, occupational factors, familial traits, time period involved, and the diagnostic criteria used. Lupus nephritis (LN) or lupus glomerulonephritis is a serious complication of SLE in which the kidneys are affected.
GlobalData epidemiologists utilized data from country-specific studies published in peer-reviewed journals and governmental documents to provide the age- and sex-specific prevalent cases of diagnosed SLE in the respective markets. The forecast methodology and disease diagnosis criteria were consistent across all of the 7MM to allow for a meaningful comparison among them. The SLE prevalent case forecast followed the 1982 American College of Rheumatology classification and the LN cases were segmented according to the WHO 1982 classification.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report forecast that 2012 had 452,053 diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE in the 7MM, with approximately 60% of the diagnosed prevalent cases (265,562) in the US alone. GlobalData epidemiologists forecast that there will be 488,769 diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE in the 7MM by 2022, with an overall average annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.81% during the forecast period. GlobalData's epidemiological forecast projected an increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases.
Scope
- The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends for SLE for the seven major markets (7MM; US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). GlobalData epidemiologists provide the 10-year epidemiological forecast of the diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE segmented by sex and age and the diagnosed prevalent cases of lupus nephritis (LN) for the 7MM. The prevalent cases of LN in the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK are further segmented by severity class (Class I-VI). The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.
Reasons to Get This Report
The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus EpiCast report will allow you to -
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global SLE market.
- Quantify patient populations in the global SLE to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- EpiCast Report: Dry Eye Syndrome - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- EpiCast Report: Pediatric Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection and Prophylactic Populations in the US - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- EpiCast Report: Psoriasis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- EpiCast Report: Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- EpiCast Report: Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- EpiCast Report: Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- EpiCast Report: Dermatophytic Onychomycosis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- EpiCast Report: Acute Myeloid Leukemia - Epidemiology Forecast To 2022
- EpiCast Report: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- EpiCast Report: Human Immunodeficiency Virus - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022