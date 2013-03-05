Recently Released Market Study: Erchonia Corporation - Product Pipeline Analysis

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Erchonia Corporation - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Erchonia Corporation (Erchonia) is a medical device company. The company's product portfolio includes lasers, stands, percussor and adjustor. Erchonia's 3LT low level laser therapy comprises PL5000 with dual probe and four diode; PL3000 with single diode; Base Station for multiple room clinics; and EML, a low level laser. The company's stands consists of both floor and flex stands; its medical percussors are hand-held mechanical adjustment devices; and the company's adjustor is a portable, self-contained device with adjustable torque. The company uses LLLT technology. The company's products offer various laser healthcare treatments including body contouring, acne, neck and shoulder pain; and cosmetic treatments such as liposuction and breast augmentation. Erchonia is headquartered in McKinney, Texas, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Erchonia Corporation portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
