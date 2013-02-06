Recently Released Market Study: Exactech, Inc. (EXAC) - Product Pipeline Analysis

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Exactech, Inc. (EXAC) - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Exactech, Inc. (Exactech) is a medical equipment company. It develops, manufactures, markets and distributes orthopedic implant devices, surgical instruments and biologic services catering to hospitals and physicians in the US and internationally. Its product portfolio includes knee implants, hip implants, extremity implants, other products and biologics and Spine. The company manufactures some of its components knee, extremity and hip joint replacement systems at its facility in Gainesville, Florida utilizing automated computer aided manufacturing equipment. The company has subsidiaries operating in China, France, the US, Japan, the UK and Canada. Exactech is headquartered in Florida, the US.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Its strategy is to develop and expand its own internal manufacturing and supply chain capabilities. In line with this plan, the company acquires and distributes other products and through exclusive agreements, such as agreement with Tecres S.p.A, and non-exclusive agreements, such as with RTI Biologics, Inc., and Biomatlante SARL.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Exactech, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Product Pipeline in Medical Equipment Market - Robust Pipeline Strengthening the In-Vitro Diagnostics and Cardiovascular Devices Market
- Qiagen N.V. (QIA) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Cepheid (CPHD) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Siemens Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis
- bioMerieux S.A. (BIM) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Philips Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Quidel Corporation (QDEL) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation (853) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Alere Inc. (ALR) - Product Pipeline Analysis