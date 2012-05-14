Recently Released Market Study: Feed-in Tariffs in Europe

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Feed-in Tariffs in Europe", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- The analysis illustrates how FiTs are impacting the growth of renewables in Europe. The brief will particularly benefit project developers, equipment manufacturers, utilities, and finance providers looking at potential for investment within Europe, helping them to examine the key opportunities and challenges.
Scope of this Report
- Provides a keen understanding of the FiT mechanism and the diverse role it plays in promoting renewables generation in Europe.
- Provides a trend assessment of the FiT mechanism by analyzing Europe's experience with solar tariff structures and other implementation challenges.
- Provides insights into how Europe's FiT policy will realign itself with the EU's renewables growth strategy up to 2020.
- Evaluates Europe's FiT policies by identifying the existing FiT payment options and their role among regulatory policies in Europe.
- Evaluated the recent FiT policy trends that are impacting renewable power project developers across Europe.
Report Highlights
Investors seeking to enter the renewables market will find that the EU's energy regulatory and policy landscape is continuously evolving. FiTs act to support growth in renewables generation in Europe.
Several countries in Europe including Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Czech Republic, and the UK are either reducing their solar PV FiTs or evaluating the prospects of FiT reductions in the future, in view of declining PV module prices and continuing economic hardship in the EU.
Despite the recent FiT cuts, Europe is likely to remain bullish on solving climate change concerns, securing energy security, and reducing carbon emission levels by 2020. European policymakers should realign their renewables market growth strategies by stimulating demand for renewables technology.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the changes that are taking place in relation to European FiTs?
- What is the future of FiTs in the European renewables energy market?
