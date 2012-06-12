Recently Released Market Study: Femara (Breast Cancer) - Analysis and Forecasts to 2020

Fast Market Research recommends "Femara (Breast Cancer) - Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- GlobalData's pharmaceuticals report, "Femara (Breast Cancer) - Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" provides Femara sales estimates for US, EU5 and Japan. In addition, it covers detailed clinical assessment of the drug, factors impacting drug sales, competitive landscape, and analysis of sales performance during the forecast period (2002-2020). The report also includes information on Breast Cancer market. This report is built using data and information sourced from GlobalData's proprietary databases, primary and secondary research using Company's corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from company and industry-specific third party sources, put together with in-house analysis, by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Therapy area profile including patient population for the US, EU5 and Japan (seven major markets)
- Analysis and review of Femara including sales data
- Qualitative and quantitative assessment of market space
- Analysis of the trends, drivers and restraints shaping and defining the markets
- In-depth analysis of Femara including efficacy, safety, pricing, competition and other details which influence its sales potential
- Detailed sales forecast for 2002-2020 for Femara in the seven major markets
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of the drug's performance
- Examine the historical sales performance of a drug in seven major markets
- Obtain sales forecast for currently marketed/pipeline drug for 2011-2020 for all seven major markets
