New Consumer Goods market report from Mintel: "Feminine Hygiene in South Korea (2014) - Market Sizes"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Feminine Hygiene in South Korea by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers pads, tampons and liners and other feminine hygiene products. It excludes adult diapers and incontinence products. Market value is based on sales through all retail channels including direct to consumers. Market size for Feminine Hygiene in South Korea is given in KRW with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Korea. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Segmentation of this market
- Liners
- Pads/towels
- Tampons
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Korea. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Yu-Han Kimberly Co., Ltd., LG Group, The Procter & Gamble Company, Kleannara Co., Ltd., Others
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Feminine Hygiene Market in South Africa to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Feminine Hygiene Market in South Korea to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Feminine Hygiene Market in South Korea to 2017
- The Future of the Feminine Hygiene Market in South Africa to 2017
- Feminine Hygiene in Poland (2014) - Market Sizes
- Feminine Hygiene in Netherlands (2014) - Market Sizes
- Feminine Hygiene in Russia (2014) - Market Sizes
- Oral Hygiene in South Africa (2014) - Market Sizes
- The Future of the Personal Hygiene Market in South Korea to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Personal Hygiene Market in South Africa to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape