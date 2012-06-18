Recently Released Market Study: Fertilizer Market in India 2012

New Materials research report from Netscribes is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- The report begins with an introduction of different types of fertilizers produced in India categorized as organic, bio and chemical fertilizers. Chemical fertilizer is the focus of the report, which also includes water soluble fertilizers. The market overview section provides details about the domestic fertilizer production, consumption, demand and import levels. The production overview section entails production of fertilizers both nutrient-wise, as well as product-wise, while the consumption overview section includes nutrient-wise and zone-wise consumption of fertilizers. India's fertilizer consumption has grown at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2006-07 to 2009-10. The demand overview section provides a clear idea about the demand-supply situation of the fertilizer market, including product-wise demand, availability and sales of fertilizers in the country. The import overview section comprises product-wise import of fertilizers along with the installed capacity of fertilizers both nutrient-wise, as well as product-wise.
Furthermore, the report provides a detailed description of the fertilizer sales in South Zone covering states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the key sales hub in Southern India. Porter's Five Forces analysis depicts an overall market scenario.
