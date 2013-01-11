Recently Released Market Study: Financial Cards and Payments in Sweden

New Financial Services research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Financial cards and payments transaction value will continue to increase in 2012. However, growth will be lower than the review period average. Growth is being driven by Sweden's move towards a cashless society. Market players are eager to lower the cost of handling cash - a development which in turn is encouraging cash payment growth. However, there is still demand for cash as consumers and retailers continue to perceive cash as being more convenient and faster for low monetary value payments.
Euromonitor International's Financial Cards and Payments in Sweden report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
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