Recently Released Market Study: Financial Cards and Payments in the United Kingdom

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Payment cards continues to increase its share of the overall UK payment market, as cash but also other payment instruments such as cheques are losing ground. Debit cards were the big winner in 2012, following an unstable economic environment which continues with little prospect of improving in the near future. The value of debit card transactions reported double-digit growth in 2012, while credit cards showed stagnant growth as consumers focused on reducing debts and not taking on new ones. In...
Euromonitor International's Financial Cards and Payments in United Kingdom report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
