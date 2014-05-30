New Manufacturing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Finishing of textiles market sees 14% CAGR over 2007-2012 to reach SR283.4 million in latter year. Local producers dominate domestic market, import penetration stands at 1% in 2012. Industry quite concentrated, with largest company generating half of total production. Fuelled by rising disposable income, industry predicted to see 10% CAGR over forecast period.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Finishing of Textiles in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1712. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Finishing of Textiles in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1712 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Bleaching, Dyeing and Printing on Textiles, Other Textile Finishing Services.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
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