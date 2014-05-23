Fast Market Research recommends "Food Preparation Appliances in Austria" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Food preparation appliances benefits from the growing influence of the health and wellness trend in Austria in 2013. With a growing number of Austrians becoming increasingly concerned about their health and thus realising the importance of leading healthy lifestyles, the number of consumers that focus on preparing their food at home using raw ingredients is increasing. This is benefiting the volume sales of food preparation appliances in 2013. In addition to the health and wellness trend, food...
Euromonitor International's Food Preparation Appliances in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Blenders, Citrus Pressers, Food Processors, Grinders and Choppers, Juice Extractors, Mixers, Other Food Preparation Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Food Preparation Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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