Recently Released Market Study: Food Preparation Appliances in France

Fast Market Research recommends "Food Preparation Appliances in France" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- Volume and current value growth rates for food preparation appliances in 2011 were down slightly on 2010, and also slower than the respective CAGRs for the entire review period. This mainly due to a combination of increasing maturity and worsening economic conditions. Despite the slowdown, however, food preparation appliances remained one of the best performing categories in the wider French appliances market, with the home cooking and healthy eating trends ensuring that growth in total volume...
Euromonitor International's Food Preparation Appliances in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Blenders, Citrus Pressers, Food Processors, Grinders and Choppers, Juice Extractors, Mixers, Other Food Preparation Appliances, Smoothie Makers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Food Preparation Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
