Recently Released Market Study: Footwear in Russia

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Footwear in Russia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- In 2012, footwear registered 7% growth in volume and 13% growth in current value terms to reach RUB601 billion. The category was driven by rapid expansion of modern apparel specialist retailers, such as Centrobuv throughout the country. As a result, consumers had plenty of opportunity to buy economy products of higher quality in a normal retailing environment unlike open markets. Open markets still play an important role in Russia because of weak modern retailing penetration in the smaller and...
Euromonitor International's Footwear in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Children's Footwear, Men's Footwear, Women's Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Footwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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